Galp Q3 net profit up 58 percent
October 29, 2012 / 7:06 AM / in 5 years

Galp Q3 net profit up 58 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Portuguese fuel and oil company Galp posted on Monday a 57 percent gain in adjusted 9-month net profit, boosted by higher oil and gas production in Brazil.

In the third quarter alone, adjusted net profit was 98 million euros, up 58 percent, and in line with analysts who had forecast net profit of 99 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Galp said adjusted EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, rose 38 percent in the third quarter to 306 million euros.

Reporting By Axel Bugge

