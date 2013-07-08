FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany says sees Lisbon sticking to reform path
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 8, 2013 / 11:02 AM / in 4 years

Germany says sees Lisbon sticking to reform path

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 8 (Reuters) - Germany is convinced that Portugal’s government, which struck a deal this weekend to end a rift in the ruling coalition, would stick to reforms which have succeeded so far in correcting its budget imbalances, the finance ministry said.

“We expect that the new government will stick to the goals of this reform path without changes,” a ministry spokesman said, adding Lisbon had already seen the fruits of the reform, and would stick to the targets in its own interests.

Asked whether any special meetings had taken place between Portuguese and German officials, and whether Berlin had applied pressure on Lisbon to stick to its reform course, the spokesman said he was not aware of any such meetings.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.