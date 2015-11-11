FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Portugal's Socialists request suspension of airline TAP sale
November 11, 2015 / 5:10 PM / 2 years ago

Portugal's Socialists request suspension of airline TAP sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Portugal’s Socialist Party said on Wednesday it has requested state holding company Parpublic to halt the privatisation of airline TAP after the ousting of the centre-right government a day earlier.

“The Socialist Party does not accept that the state does not maintain a controlling stake, as it should have a direct say and presence in the strategic path of this company,” the Socialist Party’s parliamentary group said in a letter to the head of Parpublic, a copy of which was sent to Reuters, to the head of Parpublica.

The Socialists, together with the far-left Communists and Left Bloc, toppled the centre-right government in parliament on Tuesday, and want to form their own government.

As the centre-right is now ruling in a caretaker capacity, “the legal and political conditions are not present” for the TAP sale to go ahead, said the letter, which was sent to Reuters.

The sale of TAP was expected to be concluded on Nov. 12.

Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Axel Bugge

