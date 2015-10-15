FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Portugal President to meet party leaders Oct 20-21 on new government
October 15, 2015

Portugal President to meet party leaders Oct 20-21 on new government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Portuguese President Anibal Cavaco Silva will meet the leaders of the main political parties for consultations on forming a new government on Oct. 20 and 21, the presidency said in a statement on Thursday.

The president has to nominate the new prime minister after an inconclusive election on Oct. 4 where the centre-right ruling coalition obtained the most votes but lost its parliament majority. The second-placed centre-left Socialists are negotiating a possible majority government with two left-wing parties, adding to political uncertainty.

Reporting By Andrei Khalip, editing by Axel Bugge

