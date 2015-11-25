Bank of Portugal economist Centeno named finance minister

LISBON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Portugal’s President Anibal Cavaco Silva has accepted the lineup of a new Socialist government, where Bank of Portugal economist Mario Centeno will serve as finance minister, and will swear it in on Thursday, the president’s office said in a statement.

With a PhD from Harvard, Centeno, 48, is an expert on labour market issues and was the main economic policy advisor to Socialist leader and prime minister-designate Antonio Costa, coordinating the Socialist economic programme before an inconclusive Oct. 4 election.

Portugal’s president on Tuesday named Costa as prime minister, ending weeks of political stalemate and paving the way for the first, if potentially unstable, Socialist government reliant on the far left for its survival. (Reporting By Andrei Khalip, editing by Axel Bugge)