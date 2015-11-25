FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of Portugal economist Centeno named finance minister
November 25, 2015 / 1:23 PM / 2 years ago

Bank of Portugal economist Centeno named finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Portugal’s President Anibal Cavaco Silva has accepted the lineup of a new Socialist government, where Bank of Portugal economist Mario Centeno will serve as finance minister, and will swear it in on Thursday, the president’s office said in a statement.

With a PhD from Harvard, Centeno, 48, is an expert on labour market issues and was the main economic policy advisor to Socialist leader and prime minister-designate Antonio Costa, coordinating the Socialist economic programme before an inconclusive Oct. 4 election.

Portugal’s president on Tuesday named Costa as prime minister, ending weeks of political stalemate and paving the way for the first, if potentially unstable, Socialist government reliant on the far left for its survival. (Reporting By Andrei Khalip, editing by Axel Bugge)

