Portugal's new PM vows "healthier" budget consolidation

LISBON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Portugal’s new Socialist Prime Minister Antonio Costa said on Thursday his government will guarantee Portugal’s commitments to European budget rules, but he will turn the page on austerity and pursue a healthier path of budget consolidation.

In a speech at the swearing-in ceremony of the new minority government, which will rely on far left parties for its survival, Costa said the leftist majority in parliament “secures lasting support for the current government.”

“The government’s programme is a clear bet on turning the page on austerity,” he said, addding though that “this is a government that guarantees continuity in terms of state commitments internationally and within the EU”.

Costa’s appointment as prime minister on Tuesday ended weeks of political uncertainty. The Socialists have vowed to end painful austerity applied by the previous government and to increase households’ disposable incomes to boost the economy and reduce the budget deficit in line with European rules. (Reporting By Andrei Khalip and Axel Bugge)