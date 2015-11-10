FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Portugal left formalise deals to oust government, rule in majority
November 10, 2015 / 2:18 PM / 2 years ago

Portugal left formalise deals to oust government, rule in majority

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Portugal’s main opposition Socialists on Tuesday signed definitive agreements with far-left parties, guaranteeing parliament majority backing for a Socialist government they want to form after ousting the centre-right administration.

The deals also formalise their previously announced rejection of Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho’s government programme, to be voted later on Tuesday in parliament, said a spokesman.

The rejection means the austerity-minded government will be forced out of power. (Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Andrei Khalip)

