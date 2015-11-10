FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Portugal leftist lawmakers reject centre-right, govt falls
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 10, 2015 / 5:25 PM / 2 years ago

Portugal leftist lawmakers reject centre-right, govt falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Portuguese leftist lawmakers rejected the centre-right government’s programme in parliament on Tuesday, prompting its collapse and opening the way for a possible alternative administration led by the Socialists.

Left-wing lawmakers voted by 123 in the 230-seat parliament to reject the centre-right’s programme, marking the first time since 1978 that Portugal has ousted the government at its first hurdle after an election.

The centre-right won the most votes at the Oct. 4 election but lost its parliament majority, which swung to the left. Lawmakers from the Socialist, far left Communists and Left Bloc parties grouped together in Tuesday’s vote to oust the government with the aim of ending austerity. (Reporting By Axel Bugge and Andrei Khalip)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.