Portugal plans to repay IMF early 14 bln euros in up to 2-1/2 years
February 10, 2015 / 11:28 AM / 3 years ago

Portugal plans to repay IMF early 14 bln euros in up to 2-1/2 years

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LISBON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Portugal has asked its European Union creditors to authorise an early repayment to the International Monetary Fund of 14 billion euros ($15.8 billion) in bailout loans over two and a half years, a finance ministry spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

“A formal request has been sent to our partners explaining what we want to do. The plan is to make early repayments of 14 billion over the maximum term of two and a half years. It is not going to be a one-off payment,” the spokeswoman said.

The country’s finance minister announced last month that Portugal would follow Ireland in repaying early its bailout loans from the IMF after successfully selling long-dated bonds at the start of the year.

Lisbon must secure authorisation from European partners which also contributed to the 78 billion euro bailout before repayments can begin. The IMF provided one-third of loans made under the rescue programme which Portugal accepted in 2011 and exited last year. ($1 = 0.8865 euros) (Reporting By Andrei Khsalip, editing by Axel Bugge)

