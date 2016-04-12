FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Portugal consumer prices rise 1.9 pct in March vs February
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
April 12, 2016 / 10:15 AM / a year ago

Portugal consumer prices rise 1.9 pct in March vs February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, April 12 (Reuters) - Portuguese consumer prices rose 1.9 percent in March from the previous month, ending a four-month decline after the end of seasonal clothing and footwear sales, the National Statistics Institute said on Tuesday.

Year-on-year inflation clocked 0.4 percent in March, the same as in February.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected, on average, a year-on-year inflation of 0.3 percent and a monthly price rise of 1.8 percent.

Clothing and footwear prices jumped by nearly 28 percent in March from February, when overall consumer prices fell 0.4 percent from the previous month while clothing and footwear prices fell 5.6 percent.

Average inflation in the 12 months to March was unchanged at 0.6 percent.

Reporting By Andrei Khalip, editing by Axel Bugge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.