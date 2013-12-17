FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Apollo, Fosun stay in race for Portugal state-held insurer
December 17, 2013 / 9:17 AM / 4 years ago

Apollo, Fosun stay in race for Portugal state-held insurer

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LISBON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Chinese group Fosun International and a unit of U.S. investment fund Apollo Global Management have presented binding bids for the privatisation of the insurance arm of Portugal’s state-owned bank Caixa Geral de Depositos (CGD).

In a statement, CGD said only the two bidders shortlisted by the government in September met Monday’s deadline to present bids, which will now be evaluated. It gave no information on the size of the offers for the country’s biggest insurer with a 26 percent market share.

The government said last week it will likely choose the winning bid for Caixa Seguros in early January. Local media have said the government expects CGD to pocket over 1 billion euros from the sale, which would help the bank repay 1.65 billion euros injected by the state in mid-2012.

The sale is part of a series of privatisations demanded as a condition of Portugal’s EU/IMF bailout. Lisbon has long overshot its end-2013 privatisation revenue target of 5.5 billion euros after privatising or selling stakes in two energy firms, the airport concession ANA and postal service CTT.

Lisbon is still expected to privatise flag carrier airline TAP, the cargo unit of the national railway company Comboios de Portugal and parts of water utility Aguas de Portugal. (Reporting By Andrei Khalip; editing by Keiron Henderson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
