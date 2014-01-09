UPDATE 1-China's Fosun picked to buy Portugal insurer in privatisation

(Adds)

LISBON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Portugal’s government picked Chinese group Fosun International to buy the insurance arm of state bank Caixa Geral de Depositos for 1 billion euros, which allows Lisbon to further exceed its privatisation revenue goal under an EU/IMF bailout.

Cabinet Minister Luis Marques Guedes said on Thursday that Fosun, which was chosen over a unit of U.S. investment fund Apollo that was the only other remaining bidder, will acquire an 80 percent stake in the country’s largest insurer with a 26 percent market share.

The sale, which is part of a series of privatisations demanded as a condition of Portugal’s EU/IMF bailout, would help the bank repay 1.65 billion euros ($2.24 billion) injected by the state in mid-2012.

Lisbon had long ago overshot its privatisation revenue target and State Finance Secretary Manuel Rodrigues said the new sale brings total revenues to 8.1 billion euros, 47 percent above the target set out under the bailout that ends in mid-2014.

After selling stakes in two energy firms, the airport concession ANA and postal service CTT, Lisbon is still expected to privatise flag carrier airline TAP, the cargo unit of the national railway company Comboios de Portugal and parts of water utility Aguas de Portugal. ($1 = 0.7353 euros)