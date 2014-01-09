FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Fosun to buy Portugal insurer in privatisation
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 9, 2014 / 3:30 PM / 4 years ago

China's Fosun to buy Portugal insurer in privatisation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Portugal’s government picked Chinese group Fosun International as the winner in the privatisation of the insurance arm of state-owned bank Caixa Geral de Depositos (CGD), Cabinet Minister Luis Marques Guedes said on Thursday.

Fosun, which was chosen over a unit of U.S. investment fund Apollo that was the only other remaining bidder in the privatisation race, will pay 1 billion euros ($1.36 billion) for an 80 percent stake in the country’s largest insurer with a 26 percent market share, he said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.