Millennium says ready to consider merger if BPI interested
March 3, 2015 / 12:51 PM / 3 years ago

Millennium says ready to consider merger if BPI interested

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, March 3 (Reuters) - Millennium bcp, Portugal’s largest listed bank, said on Tuesday it had received a letter from Angolan investor Isabel dos Santos proposing a merger with rival Banco BPI, which it is open to consider.

“If there is interest from Banco BPI, BCP’s executive board states its readiness in considering such an operation within the framework of applicable regulations,” the bank said in a statement.

It added that there was no guarantee that a merger would go ahead nor whether any decision had been taken.

Reporting By Axel Bugge

