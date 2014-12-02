BCP may wait until year-end to decide on Polish unit -sources

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Portugal’s Millennium BCP may wait until the end of this year before deciding whether to sell part of its stake in Polish lender Bank Millennium to boost its capital, two financial sources told Reuters.

The bank is considering selling at least 10 percent of the Polish lender but wants to maintain majority control. BCP owns 65.5 percent of Poland’s No.8 bank by assets.

“BCP is waiting for the European regulator’s reply to the recovery plan after stress tests have shown BCP lacks capital as of 2013-end,” a financial source with knowledge of the matter said.

“If the regulator says there is a need to raise money to strengthen capital ratios, then BCP will decide to sell part of its 65.5 pct stake in Millennium, but will retain at least 50 pct plus 1 share in the bank,” the source said.

Another source, a senior banker, confirmed this scenario.

A BCP spokesman said he had no comment.

BCP expects a reply from the regulator by the end of the year and only then would it be ready to announce its plans. Selling 10 percent of Millennium would raise $280 million, based on its current share price.

BCP failed Europe-wide health checks that measured its end-2013 accounts. It said it has already taken remedial measures this year and does not need to raise capital or sell assets.

Some analysts had said the bank may have to sell its Polish unit in the event of a poor test result, but BCP reiterated in October it was a core asset and not for sale.

Since reports about the possible sale of the Millennium stake emerged in late November, Millennium lost 5 percent of its value on the Warsaw bourse, underperforming the banking index , as players price in the supply of bank’s shares. (Editing by Louise Heavens)