Rio Tinto to drop 1 bln euro Portugal project-sources

LISBON, July 11 (Reuters) - Mining giant Rio Tinto is set to pull out of a planned iron ore project worth over 1 billion euros ($1.23 billion) in Portugal, but the government remains confident it will find prospectors as other foreign firms remain interested, two sources close to the process told Reuters on Wednesday.

“The Moncorvo mines project will go ahead, but most likely without Rio Tinto,” said one of the sources, adding that although formally the talks with the Anglo-Australian miner have not ended yet, the result was practically clear. “Rio Tinto is choosing to give up smaller projects and Moncorvo should be one of them.”

Portugal’s economy ministry would not comment on the issue and Rio Tinto officials would not return calls from Reuters.

Moncorvo, in northern Portugal, holds one of the largest iron ore deposits in Europe.

Portugal, which is going through its worst recession since the 1970s and is under a 78-billion euros IMF/EU bailout, is trying to draw investors to explore its mining resources that range from iron ore to gold, silver and tungsten.

Another source from the sector said the deposits will not remain untapped for long.

“The potential is still there and we have others interested: big mining companies from Brazil, China, Canada and South Korea,” the source said.