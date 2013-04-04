Portugal's senior minister Relvas resigns

LISBON, April 4 (Reuters) - Portugal’s Parliamentary Affairs Minister Miguel Relvas, a senior cabinet member close to the prime minister, resigned on Thursday, the government said in a statement, adding that the resignation was accepted.

The move comes a day after the government easily defeated a no confidence motion fielded by the opposition Socialists in parliament over the administration’s austerity policies under an EU/IMF bailout.

The reason for the resignation was not immediately announced, but Relvas has long faced allegations that he obtained his university degree without completing the required course credits.