UPDATE 1-Moody's analyst says Portugal still needs significant fiscal consolidation

By Shrikesh Laxmidas

LISBON, March 2 (Reuters) - Portugal still needs significant fiscal consolidation to reduce its large debts and the banking system is not strong enough to support economic recovery, rating agency Moody’s vice-president of sovereign ratings Kathrin Muehlbronner said on Wednesday.

“We still see significant economic and fiscal challenges for Portugal,” Muehlbronner told a conference in Lisbon. “In our view the Portuguese government still needs significant fiscal consolidation, and fiscal consolidation in structural terms, in order to bring the debt down.”

Muehlbronner said Moody’s junk Ba1 rating, with a stable outlook, for Portugal was appropriate for now.

“I don’t see much upside potential at this point in time,” Muehlbronner told Reuters, adding that “at the moment we feel quite comfortable with our stable outlook”.

She said the rating was constrained by Portugal’s low economic growth and high debt burden.

“We have expected that Portugal would struggle to grow much faster, but if growth weakens further that would be a negative,” she said.

Portugal’s new Socialist government, which came to power in November, has started to roll back elements of austerity introduced during the past few years under a bailout but has promised to stick to European budget rules.

Last month, the European Commission obliged Portugal’s government to cut the budget deficit further than originally planned this year, to 2.2 percent of GDP, through higher indirect taxes.

“The finally approved budget is an improvement on the original proposal,” said Muehlbronner, adding that a positive point is that the Commission has leeway to ensure Portugal does not deviate from its fiscal responsibilities.

Still, she said Portugal’s growth outlook was not strong, which was highlighted in growth data released this week.

“This week’s GDP data have confirmed that, if anything, growth is slower and not accelerating,” she said. “That is quite a different picture from some of the other post-crisis peripheral countries such as Ireland or Spain, where growth has been much stronger and accelerating in the last year.”

She said Portugal’s banking system was a weak spot for the economy.

“Clearly the banking system is not strong enough to support the recovery,” she said.

Portugal started to recover after its debt crisis in 2014 and growth reached 1.5 percent last year. The government expects growth to speed up to 1.8 percent in 2016.