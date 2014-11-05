FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telco NOS shareholders ready to fight for Portugal Telecom assets
November 5, 2014 / 1:55 PM / 3 years ago

Telco NOS shareholders ready to fight for Portugal Telecom assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Zopt, owner of Portuguese telecommunications firm NOS, said on Wednesday its shareholders are “ready to be part of a solution” to keep Portugal Telecom assets in Portuguese hands, following a bid by Altice earlier this week.

Zopt is the controlling shareholder in Portugal’s second largest telecommunications operator NOS and is owned by local conglomerate Sonae and Isabel dos Santos, the daughter of Angola’s president.

Zopt said in a brief statement that it is “ready to be part of a solution that, in open collaboration with the involved parties, ensures the necessary commitment of all interested parties and defends the national interest.”

The statement came a few days after Altice, controlled by Franco-Israeli billionaire telecoms entrepreneur Patrick Drahi, offered to buy the Portuguese operations of Brazil’s Oi , which controls Portugal Telecom’s assets after a merger. (Reporting By Sergio Goncalves and Axel Bugge, editing by Andrei Khalip)

