FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Portugal NOS third-quarter profit up 2 pct, beats forecast
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Broadcasting
November 5, 2014 / 10:46 PM / 3 years ago

Portugal NOS third-quarter profit up 2 pct, beats forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LISBON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Portugal’s telecommunications firm NOS posted on Wednesday a higher-than-expected quarterly net profit, up two percent from a year earlier, even as operating earnings dropped due to tough price competition and one-off advertising costs.

NOS, the country’s second-largest operator and the product of last year’s merger between ZON and Optimus, said net profit rose to 18.8 million euros ($23.5 million), helped by a record 149,600 net subscriber additions and higher contribution from equity in affiliate companies.

Analysts in a Reuters survey had expected, on average, a net profit of 16.7 million euros.

Initially called ZonOptimus, the merged company has been operating under the new name NOS since May 2014. It said one-off costs of the merger and launch of its new brand name amounted to 18.3 million euros in the three-month period.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell almost 5 percent to 133.4 million euros, in line with expectations. Overall sales decreased 3.8 percent to 348 million euros.

NOS competes head on with Portugal Telecom - whose assets have recently been merged with Brazil’s Oi, as well as Vodafone. (1 US dollar = 0.8009 euro) (Reporting By Andrei Khalip)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.