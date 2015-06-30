FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Portugal gets 3 binding offers for state-rescued Novo Banco
June 30, 2015 / 7:23 PM / 2 years ago

Portugal gets 3 binding offers for state-rescued Novo Banco

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LISBON, June 30 (Reuters) - Three bidders have submitted binding offers for Novo Banco, the successor to Banco Espirito Santo after a state rescue last year, the Bank of Portugal said on Tuesday, without naming the institutions.

A source close to Chinese group Fosun International told Reuters earlier the company had submitted its offer before Tuesday’s deadline.

The list of contenders shrank from five that the central bank picked in April and who had until the end of June to present binding bids.

Portuguese authorities hope to sell Novo Banco soon to recover funds injected last August in a 4.9 billion euro rescue operation, when the country’s second-largest lender crumbled under the debts of its founding Espirito Santo family. The central bank said it will evaluate the offers in the coming weeks.

Sources told Reuters earlier this month Fosun and privately owned Chinese insurer Anbang offered just over 4 billion euros each for Novo Banco in April and were likely to face off in the final phase of the sale process as other contenders offered much less.

Sources and local media have said Spain’s Santander , U.S. investment fund Apollo Global Management and New York-based investment firm Cerberus Capital Management were also among the bidders in the previous phase.

Novo Banco is Portugal’s third-largest bank in terms of its assets totaling around 65 billion euros. The toxic exposure to the Espirito Santos’ debt was left with the “bad bank” BES . (Reporting By Sergio Goncalves and Andrei Khalip)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
