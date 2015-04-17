Bank of Portugal picks five Novo Banco bidders, sets end-June deadline

LISBON, April 17 (Reuters) - The Bank of Portugal has picked five out of seven financial institutions that had made non-binding bids for Novo Banco, the successor to Banco Espirito Santo after a state rescue last year, and will accept binding offers until the end of June.

It said in a statement on Friday that in this third phase of the sale the chosen five would get access to more detailed information about Novo Banco and would be able to do “due diligence” checks on its worth. It did not name the institutions.

In a research note last month BBVA analysts estimated Novo Banco could fetch between 4.3 billion euros ($4.7 billion) and 4.8 billion.

Sources and local media have said Santander, Chinese group Fosun International, privately owned Chinese insurer Anbang and U.S. investment fund Apollo Global Management were still in the race, while Portugal’s Banco BPI and Bank of China were most likely out.

Another contender cited by local media is New York-based investment firm Cerberus Capital Management. Only Santander and BPI have publicly confirmed their bids.

Portuguese authorities hope to sell Novo Banco by the summer to recover funds injected last August in a 4.9 billion euro rescue operation, when the country’s second-largest lender crumbled under the debts of its founding Espirito Santo family.

Fosun made two acquisitions in Portugal last year, including healthcare provider Espirito Santo Saude, after the Espirito Santo business empire went bankrupt.

Although most of the BES rescue package came from public funds, the capital came via a so-called bank resolution fund, the joint responsibility of Portugal’s banks, meaning any losses on the sale would be incurred by banks.

Novo Banco had assets worth over 72 billion euros at the end of last year. The toxic exposure to the Espirito Santos’ debt was left with the “bad bank” BES. ($1 = 0.9253 euros) (Reporting by Andrei Khalip; Editing by David Holmes)