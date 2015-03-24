FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Funds News
March 24, 2015 / 3:35 PM / in 3 years

Seven institutions present bids for Portugal's Novo Banco

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, March 24 (Reuters) - Seven institutions have presented non-binding bids for Portugal’s Novo Banco, the successor to Banco Espirito Santo (BES) after a state rescue last year, Bank of Portugal Governor Carlos Costa said on Tuesday.

The new phase of the sale process saw the number of bidders fall from 15 potential buyers that the bank said had pre-qualified for the sale earlier. But Costa told a parliament committee the process “is running favourably” and expected no delays of the sale which should be concluded by the summer.

He did not name the bidders. Earlier, Spanish bank Santander - the euro zone’s biggest bank - said it made an offer for Novo Banco.

The deadline for the bids was March 20.

Local media have said Chinese group Fosun International , privately-owned Chinese insurer Anbang, U.S. investment fund Apollo Global Management and local bank Banco BPI, whose largest shareholder is Spain’s Caixabank, had been expected to present bids. (Reporting By Andrei Khalip, editing by Axel Bugge)

