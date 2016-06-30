FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Portugal's Novo Banco buys back 347 mln euros of senior debt
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 24, 2016 / 9:46 AM / a year ago

Portugal's Novo Banco buys back 347 mln euros of senior debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, June 30 (Reuters) - Portugal's state-rescued Novo Banco bought back a total 347 million euros of senior debt out of up to 500 million it had offered to repurchase in a discounted tender as it seeks to improve its balance sheet while the state is trying to sell the lender.

The bank said on Thursday it bought back seven bond issues in euros maturing in 2019 and 2022 and one in dollars. The bonds' secondary market prices have been under pressure due to concerns around the Portuguese economy, the status of Novo Banco as a bridge bank and its sale process, among other things.

Analysts have said the repurchase offer was a positive signal for Novo Banco as it looked to take advantage of the low cash price of its bonds to generate capital gains and reduce funding costs. (Reporting By Andrei Khalip)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.