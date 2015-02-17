FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Goldman Sachs to pursue legal remedies in dispute with Bank of Portugal
February 17, 2015 / 8:20 PM / 3 years ago

REFILE-Goldman Sachs to pursue legal remedies in dispute with Bank of Portugal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to add Goldman Sach instrument code)

LISBON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs said it would “pursue all appropriate legal remedies without delay” after Bank of Portugal stuck to a decision to keep a loan linked to the U.S. bank in a “bad bank” carved out after the rescue of Banco Espirito Santo (BES).

“The Bank of Portugal’s decision not to restore Oak Finance’s obligations to Novo Banco is based on factual errors and violates basic principles of due process and fairness,” a spokeswoman for Goldman Sachs said.

“We intend to pursue all appropriate legal remedies without delay.”

Reporting By Andrei Khalip; editing by Susan thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
