Portugal regulator suspends Novo Banco securities, awaits information
#Financials
December 29, 2015 / 1:13 PM / 2 years ago

Portugal regulator suspends Novo Banco securities, awaits information

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Portugal’s market regulator CMVM on Tuesday suspended trading in all securities issued by Novo Banco - the successor to Banco Espirito Santo after a state rescue last year - pending new information to be released about the bank.

The bank, which received an injection of 4.9 billion euros mostly in state funds in August 2014, has no own shares, but various debt instruments are in the market.

The Bank of Portugal failed to sell Novo Banco in September as the bids it received were seen as too low, and said the sale process would be relaunched in January. Last month the European Central Bank ordered Novo Banco to plug a 1.4 billion-euro hole in its capital requirements, identified in stress tests. (Reporting By Andrei Khalip)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
