Portugal's Novo Banco with first quarterly profit since '14 rescue

LISBON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Portugal's Novo Banco posted on Thursday its first quarterly profit, of 3.7 million euros, since the bank was created after a state rescue of what could be salvaged from Banco Espirito Santo in August 2014, despite heavy charges to clean up bad loans.

The unlisted bank, which the state is trying to sell to recover at least part of 3.9 billion euros in public funds, still had a nine-month net loss of 359 million euros, but that was a 14 percent improvement from a year earlier.

Provisioning for bad loans, debt and restructuring costs soared 64 percent to 762 million euros, with bad loans alone making up about 426 million, Novo Banco said in a statement.

But the bank's operating profit rose sharply to 218 million euros in January-September from 26 million euros a year earlier, as net interest income increased 29 percent and the bank slashed its operating costs by over 24 percent after shutting branches and reducing staff.

As a result, its common equity Tier 1 solvency ratio increased, reaching 12.3 percent at the end of September from 12 percent in June.

The bank still lost 2.7 billion euros in total deposits since the start of the year to 24.7 billion, but deposits by retail clients increased by more than 800 million euros in "a clear sign of consolidating client confidence in Novo Banco". It also said total deposits stabilised in the third quarter.

As it continued to deleverage mainly on its international loan book, loans were reduced by over 3 billion euros.

Portugal's central bank is in its second attempt to sell Novo Banco after the first failed last year when bids came in too low. It has now received a total of five offers, including for the direct sale of the bank to one bidder and a possible sale of a strategic stake via the stock market. (Reporting By Andrei Khalip, editing by Axel Bugge)