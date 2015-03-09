UPDATE 2-Portugal's loss-making Novo Banco seeks swift recovery

(Adds smaller projected loss in 2015, ECB assistance, other detail)

By Sergio Goncalves and Andrei Khalip

LISBON, March 9 (Reuters) - Portugal’s Novo Banco, the bank carved out of Banco Espirito Santo after a state rescue last year, expects to sharply reduce its loss this year and return to profits in 2016, emboldened by recovering deposits and improving liquidity.

Novo Banco, which the state plans to sell this year to recover 4.9 billion euros in rescue loans injected in August, reported on Monday a 468-million-euro ($510 million) loss for August-December because of provisions and one-off charges.

Chief Executive Eduardo Stock da Cunha said the bank would work in 2015 to restore profitability, but may have to wait until next year to achieve a turnaround.

“In 2015, we are seeking profitability. This is now also a priority,” Stock da Cunha told a video conference, declining to predict what price Novo could fetch from potential bidders. There are 15 interested bidders in the race..

“We think the bank could have positive results in 2016. Probably not in 2015, but we don’t think that in 2015 we’ll have recurring negative results similar to 2014, far from it.”

Portugal’s third-largest bank said deposits rose to 26.6 billion euros at the end of last year from 25.1 billion on the opening balance sheet in August. In the third quarter alone, deposits recovered by 4.2 billion euros, “underlining the customer’s confidence in Novo Banco and a return to normality”.

BES had lost almost 11 billion euros in deposits in the run-up to the rescue which split the lender into the working Novo Banco and a “bad bank” exposed to the debts of its founding Espirito Santo family, whose business empire collapsed last year, and other toxic assets.

Novo Banco said its results were affected by a set of one-offs, like tax changes and holdings of its stake in Portugal Telecom. Excluding them, its loss would have been a much smaller 230 million euros. Provisions, mostly for bad loans, totalled 699 million euros.

By comparison, BES had a loss of 518 million euros in 2013, while in July it posted a catastrophic first-half 2014 loss of nearly 3.6 billion euros due to family-related debts.

Novo Banco assets decreased by 6.9 billion euros in August-December, with the loan book contracting by 4.9 percent and the securities portfolio by 12.7 percent.

The lender also said its liquidity improved, with the loans to deposits ratio declining to 126 percent from 155 percent in September.

Funding from the euro system central banks has decreased to 8.5 billion euros from 13.6 billion and Stock da Cunha said Novo Banco had stopped using emergency liquidity assistance from the European Central Bank in November.