Santander says interested in buying Portugal's BES successor

LISBON (Reuters) - Spanish bank Santander on Tuesday formalised its interest in acquiring Portugal’s Novo Banco, the successor to Banco Espirito Santo rescued by the state in August, Santander’s Portuguese unit said in a statement.

“Taking into account the reference terms of Novo Banco sale, Santander decided to present itself for the first phase of the process, which consists in the manifestation of interest,” the statement by Santander-Totta said.

Earlier, Portuguese Banco BPI, which has Spain’s La Caixa as a major shareholder, said it was interested in acquiring Novo Banco.

Banking sector sources have said Spain’s Banco Popular would also express its interest in Novo Banco and that BBVA was also expected to at least take part in this initial phase.

Portuguese media have said China’s Fosun, which in October bought healthcare provider Espirito Santo Saude for 460 million euros ($560 million), may also be interested.

Novo Banco’s predecessor BES collapsed under the debt of its founding Espirito Santo family. Novo Banco was capitalised with 4.9 billion euros ($6 billion) via Portugal’s bank resolution fund in August. The state injected 3.9 billion euros, the rest being provided by other banks.

The government hopes to sell Novo Banco in the coming months and the Bank of Portugal has already launched the sale process. Potential bidders have until Dec. 31 to formally express their interest. The actual bidding phase is expected to kick off in the second quarter of 2015. ($1 = 0.8218 euros) (Additional reporting by Jesus Aguado)