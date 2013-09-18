FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P warns Portugal of potential sovereign credit downgrade
Sections
Featured
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Entertainment
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 18, 2013 / 4:34 PM / 4 years ago

S&P warns Portugal of potential sovereign credit downgrade

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s on Wednesday warned Portugal that it could cut its credit rating, placing it on a shorter-term negative outlook citing rising risks to the economy from its fiscal consolidation program.

S&P put the BB sovereign foreign currency credit rating outlook on its CreditWatch negative list, meaning it will make a final decision within an approximate 90 day time frame.

“The CreditWatch placement reflects our view that there are rising risks to Portugal’s ambitious fiscal consolidation objectives and an increased likelihood of noncompliance with the current EU/IMF program,” the firm said in a statement.

“Risks include further challenges to fiscal and reform measures by Portugal’s Constitutional Court, weaker-than-expected economic performance, and a resurgence of political tension leading to delays in 2014 budget or program reviews,” S&P said.

Moody’s Investors Service rates Portugal one notch lower at Ba3 with a negative outlook while Fitch Ratings has Portugal one notch higher than S&P at BB-plus with a negative outlook.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.