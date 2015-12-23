Bank rescue vote exposes cracks in Portugal's ruling alliance

LISBON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Portugal’s parliament approved funds for a 2.2 billion euro ($2.4 billion) bank rescue on Wednesday, but both far left parties voted against, exposing the first cracks in their month-old pact to support the minority Socialist government.

The amendment to the 2015 budget allowing the injection of funds in the small Madeira-based Banif was backed by all 86 Socialist lawmakers.

But 52 deputies voted against, meaning the measure passed only because the main opposition Social Democrats abstained.

The 19-strong Left Bloc faction and 17 Communists voted against the rescue, calling it a waste of taxpayers’ money and arguing that banks should be under state control.

The government said that, despite the high cost and impact on this year’s budget deficit, the cash injection was the only way to safeguard depositors and financial stability.

Aided by the far left, the Socialists last month ousted a centre-right government which had won the most votes in an October election but lost its parliament majority.

United by a common desire to end years of austerity, the three parties teamed up despite big policy differences between the moderate Socialists and far-left parties, which Wednesday’s vote underscored.

Alluding to difficulties in securing parliamentary approval for the Banif measures, Finance Minister Mario Centeno told deputies: “This government has had to solve more in three weeks than the previous government did in three years.”

UNDER PRESSURE

Wednesday’s vote suggests the Socialists may face increasing pressure to adopt the more radical anti-austerity economic policies espoused by their allies, which would threaten the minority government’s future.

But the Socialists’ budget for 2016, which the government is still working on, is expected to pass.

The government announced the 2.2 billion euro-plus rescue of Banif on Sunday, saying its healthy assets would be sold to Spain’s Santander for 150 million euros.

The bailout of long-troubled Banif, in which the state held a 60.5 percent stake, comes less than two years after the state paid out 4.9 billion euros to rescue the country’s then second-largest bank Banco Espirito Santo. Portugal itself emerged from an international bailout only last year.

The EU-approved rescue, which can go up to 3 billion euros including state guarantees, was the only option left after no offers were lodged for the state’s stake in Banif that did not imply state aid, Centeno said.

He told parliament the European Central Bank had spurred the Banif resolution when it cut off emergency funding to the bank last week.