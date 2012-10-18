FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Portugal's CDS party says won't create crisis over budget vote
October 18, 2012 / 7:36 AM / 5 years ago

RPT-Portugal's CDS party says won't create crisis over budget vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The junior partner in Portugal’s centre-right coalition government said on Thursday it will not create a political crisis when it votes on next year’s budget on Oct. 31.

“The CDS will vote on the budget considering that Portugal cannot afford to have a political crisis which would make its economic and social situation more severe,” the rightist CDS party said in a statement emailed to Reuters.

The statement, signed by CDS leader Paulo Portas, who is also Portugal’s foreign minister, came amid growing political dissent over the scale of austerity in the budget and speculation that the coalition’s unity was faltering.

