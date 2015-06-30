Portugal deficit to fall below 3 pct, sacrifices paid off-PM

LISBON, June 30 (Reuters) - Portugal remains on track to meet its budget deficit target of 2.7 percent of gross domestic product this year, below the European Union 3 percent threshold for the first time since the adoption of the euro, the prime minister said on Tuesday.

“The data that we have at our disposal continue to point that this goal will be met,” Pedro Passos Coelho said, adding that the country has to continue consolidating its finances so that in the future it can ease austerity.

Passos Coelho also reiterated that following austerity and reforms under the 2011-14 international bailout, Lisbon is now better safeguarded against market turbulence resulting from the Greek crisis, and that its low financing costs show that “sacrifices that we’ve made were worth it.”