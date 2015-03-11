Bank of Portugal started buying bonds with 2-30-yr maturity Monday

LISBON, March 11 (Reuters) - The Bank of Portugal started buying the country’s bonds on March 9, the day the euro system central banks began purchases under its quantitative easing programme, a spokesman for the central bank said on Wednesday.

He said the bank was buying bonds with maturities between two and 30 years.

Portuguese bond yields fell to new record lows this week. Yields on benchmark 10-year bonds fell below 1.7 percent on Wednesday for the first time. They have fallen gradually from record highs of nearly 18 percent in early 2012 - at the height of the country’s debt crisis. (Reporting By Andrei Khalip, editing by Axel Bugge)