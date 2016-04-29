Portugal retains investment grade rating from DBRS, outlook stable

LISBON, April 29 (Reuters) - Rating agency DBRS delivered a huge relief to Portugal on Friday by maintaining its only investment grade rating, ensuring that its bonds remain eligible for the European Central Bank’s bond buying programme and helping keep a lid on its borrowing costs.

The decision marks a victory for the Socialist government, which was forced by Brussels earlier this year to adopt extra fiscal measures to reduce its budget deficit by more than initially planned.

DBRS said it was keeping Portugal’s rating at BBB with a stable outlook.

“The rating reflects Portugal’s eurozone membership, favourable public debt maturity structure and reduced vulnerabilities, following a substantial correction of the current account deficit over the past few years,” DBRS said in a statement.

The finance ministry welcomed the news.

“DBRS’s decision to maintain the credit rating of the Portuguese Republic is a sign of confidence,” a spokeswoman said. “The way forward must be paved with rigour, but it is reinforced with the ‘Stable Outlook’ decision.”

DBRS is the only major rating agency that still has Portugal at investment grade - a requirement for the European Central Bank for countries to be eligible for its bond buying programme, without which Lisbon would most likely see much higher borrowing costs.

“The new centre-left minority government has shown commitment to adhere to the EU fiscal rules, by adjusting its 2016 budget following talks with the European Commission,” DBRS said.

“However, the ratings could come under downward pressure if there is a weakening in the political commitment to sustainable economic policies or if growth markedly underperforms, leading to a deterioration in public debt dynamics.”

Earlier this year, Portuguese bonds sold off sharply as global markets shook on concerns of global growth and banks, highlighting Lisbon’s challenge of fixing its public finances under the new Socialist government.

Investors are concerned about the government’s reliance on its far-left allies - the Communists and Left Bloc - in parliament. The two leftist parties are pushing for a rolling back of austerity after harsh cuts and reforms adopted under the country’s 2011-2014 international bailout. (Reporting By Axel Bugge; Editing by Hugh Lawson)