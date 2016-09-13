Portugal's banking sector still a risk for rating after CGD agreement: Moody's

LONDON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Portugal's weak banking sector remains a source of risk to the government even after an agreement to recapitalise state-owned bank CGD last month, ratings agency Moody's said.

The European Commission and Portugal last month agreed in principle to the recapitalisation, on market terms, of Caixa Geral de Depositos, envisaging an injection of up to 2.7 billion euros ($3 billion) in state funds and nearly as much in debt and equity.

"The banking sector will pose a risk to the sovereign as long as it is weakly capitalised," Moody's said in a list of frequently asked questions which addressed whether the agreement on CGD had changed its view.

The ratings agency did not publish an update on Portugal at a review scheduled for September 2. It's review before that was in May.

Moody's, which rates the country Ba1 with a stable outlook, added that Portugal's weakening economy and increasing risks to the debt trajectory are exerting downward pressure on the country's sovereign creditworthiness. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by John Geddie)