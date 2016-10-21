Portugal PM says confident DBRS will keep investment-grade rating

LISBON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa has no doubts that ratings agency DBRS will maintain its investment grade rating on the country in a review to be unveiled later on Friday.

"This is not an issue that has been worrying me. Portugal's financial situation can only lead to a positive decision" by DBRS, Costa said in televised comments to reporters during a European Union summit in Brussels.

Rating agency DBRS's lowest investment-grade rating is what separates heavily indebted Portugal from losing eligibility for the European Central Bank's bond-buying programme. The other major agencies rate its debt as "junk".

Without access to the programme, many analysts fear Portugal would face a debt crisis and need a new bailout. Most believe, however, that DBRS will maintain its rating.