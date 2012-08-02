S&P affirms BB long-term Portugal rating; outlook negative

NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Standard & Poor’s on Thursday affirmed Portugal’s BB long-term sovereign credit rating, citing significant structural reforms by the government in the past year.

“Over the past 12 months, the Portuguese government seems to have been meeting the conditions attached to the EU/IMF program in a consistent manner,” S&P said in a statement.

“The outlook is negative, mainly reflecting our view of downside risks arising from the euro zone debt crisis and, in particular, risks associated with Portugal’s close trade and financial links with Spain.”