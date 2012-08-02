FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P affirms BB long-term Portugal rating; outlook negative
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2012 / 2:05 PM / 5 years ago

S&P affirms BB long-term Portugal rating; outlook negative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Standard & Poor’s on Thursday affirmed Portugal’s BB long-term sovereign credit rating, citing significant structural reforms by the government in the past year.

“Over the past 12 months, the Portuguese government seems to have been meeting the conditions attached to the EU/IMF program in a consistent manner,” S&P said in a statement.

“The outlook is negative, mainly reflecting our view of downside risks arising from the euro zone debt crisis and, in particular, risks associated with Portugal’s close trade and financial links with Spain.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.