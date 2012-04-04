FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rehn says Portugal may need "bridge" -report
April 4, 2012 / 8:20 AM / in 6 years

Rehn says Portugal may need "bridge" -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, April 4 (Reuters) - European policymakers should be ready to provide more help to Portugal some time in the future, European Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said in a Finnish television interview shown on Wednesday.

“From the European Union side, it would be wise to be prepared that some kind of bridge needs to be built when Portugal returns to the markets,” Rehn told television channel MTV3.

It was not clear what help he believed was needed, and Rehn added that Portugal’s situation was different to that of Greece. Portugal received a bailout of 78 billion euros ($104 billion) from the EU and the International Monetary Fund last year after its borrowing costs on the markets rose to unsustainable levels.

