UPDATE 1-Next review of Portugal bailout plan to start Sept. 16

LISBON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The next review of Portugal’s 78-billion-euro bailout will start on Sept. 16, the finance ministry said on Monday.

The review was delayed by a government crisis which erupted in July and will now incorporate the 8th and 9th scheduled reviews of the bailout programme. The crisis led to the appointment of several new ministers, including the finance minister.

The ministry said in a statement that the new Deputy Prime Minister Paulo Portas and Finance Minister Maria Luis Albuquerque will visit Brussels, Frankfurt and Washington this week to get to know officials from the lending institutions to Portugal’s bailout.

It did not say how long the review will last although previous ones have taken about two weeks to complete.

Portugal’s bailout plan faced its third challenge in the country’s constitutional court last week, when the court blocked another set of austerity measures.