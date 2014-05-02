FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Portugal passes last review under bailout, eyes exit
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 2, 2014 / 12:46 PM / 3 years ago

Portugal passes last review under bailout, eyes exit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LISBON, May 2 (Reuters) - Portugal has passed the last review of its economy by creditors under a bailout, setting it up for a smooth exit from the loan program later this month, the government said on Friday.

Portugal has passed all the reviews of its economy under the program, which it was forced to seek in mid-2011 as the country was dragged into the euro zone debt crisis that sent it into its worst downturn since the 1970s.

“The conclusion (of the review) implies that the program is on a good path to its completion,” Deputy Prime Minister Paulo Portas told a press conference.

The economy started growing again last year and bond yields have fallen sharply this year, making it likely the government opts to exit the bailout without a precautionary loan program, economists say.

Portas said the government will meet on Sunday to decide how to exit the bailout.

Experts from the ‘troika’ of lenders - the European Commission, European Central Bank and IMF - have been in the country for a couple of weeks to ensure Lisbon has carried out the reforms and cost cutting required under the bailout.

Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Axel Bugge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.