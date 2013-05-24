EDP takes important step in filling tariff deficit

LONDON, May 24 (IFR) - Energias de Portugal (EDP) took an important step in filling its energy tariff deficit this week, selling EUR450m of bonds backed by about EUR600m of receivables.

And with around EUR2.4bn to recover from the 2012 and 2013 shortfalls until 2017, the utility is well on its way to achieving its goal having recovered almost 20% in funding terms with its first attempt from the new programme.

EDP is no stranger to securitising receivables, having issued the EnergyOn 1 and 2 deals in 2009, but reticence from local banks to take on such risk and slowly increasing comfort with securitised risk allowed EDP to look bigger, and broader.

“There have been tariff deficit deals in the past, which were kept on-balance sheet or financed with local banks in direct transactions. But as those options became narrower EDP looked to an international capital markets solution and securitised them,” said Paolo Gray, principal and managing director of lead manager StormHarbour.

This approach certainty created a lot of interest in the market - not only was it a rare asset classes but the collateral pool suggested it would be the biggest post-crisis Portuguese securitisation. It was also very different to the Spanish FADE programme.

That shelf formalised the recovery programme of Spanish utilities’ shortfalls (some of which had been securitised privately), with an explicit guarantee from the government underpinning the bonds. Even before the guarantee was introduced, there was an implicit guarantee from the energy commission (CNE) to ensure that the funds were recovered.

In the case of Portugal, EDP was freer to follow an alternative strategy with Volta Electricity Receivables Securitisation.

“The assets differ from Spain. On analysis of the payment system it became clear there was no necessity for a government guarantee as the direct obligation is on the consumer,” said Alejandro Gonzalez-Ruiz in the special situations and alternative assets team at StormHarbour.

The bonds were designed to match the assets and deemed of sufficient quality to benefit from a rating boost above the sovereign - two notches in the case of DBRS and three from Fitch and Moody‘s. The tranches were rated Baa3/BBB/BBB(high).

Furthermore, structuring the deal as a fixed rate removed the need for a swap counterparty - hedging arrangements in the current rating-constrained environment are becoming extremely cumbersome, not to mention expensive.

ESTABLISHING VALUE

Selling these bonds was somewhat of a discovery process and some pre-sounding was carried out to ensure there would be enough demand to get a deal away. After that, the next task became establishing a price.

“The previous deals were not placed in the market and so do not trade or provide a market reference. The most appropriate comparable was the Portuguese sovereign, and despite the higher rating of the transaction a spread to take into account it is a structured finance transaction that won’t be as liquid as government debt,” said Gray.

StormHarbour went out with an initial size expectation of EUR300m, offering 125bp-150bp over the government bond (a yield of 4.25% area). The book exceeded EUR450m, giving EDP a clear indication as to the reception of its trade.

“The demand for the transaction was above what we originally intended to issue. It was clearly decided by the company that with the pricing level and quality of the order book it could close at that size and level,” said Gray.

The size was fixed at EUR450m, and it was priced to yield 4.25% (coupon 4.172%), at a spread of 132bp over government bonds.

There were 29 investors in the book in total. By type, the split was 49% insurance companies, 42% asset managers, 6% banks, 2% family offices and 1% pension funds. By region, the UK bought 57%, Southern Europe 25%, Northern Europe 16% and US offshore 2%.

“The main investor base to look at a 4%-5% yield was real money, but we had to find a subset of that to invest in ABS in Portugal. And we are convinced that we have explored all the potential investor base,” said Gonzalez-Ruiz.

Attracting 29 investors to a specialised transaction such as this a good result for the originator. It sets it up well for a return with the next instalment of receivables to securitise and also provides a pricing point.

“For EDP this is new tool to access the investor base and a good balance sheet management tool, opening new doors for capital markets with a different product,” said Gray. (Reporting by Anil Mayre, edited by John Mastrini)