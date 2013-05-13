EDP puts securitisation to use to cover tariff deficit

LONDON, May 13 (IFR) - Energias de Portugal (EDP) is using securitisation techniques to fill the deficit incurred during the production and distribution of electricity utility services.

EDP has mandated StormHarbour Securities as sole arranger and lead manager for its new issue, called Volta Electricity Receivables Securitization, which is backed by EUR600m of statutory payment rights.

The transaction includes a 2-year Triple B rated senior tranche, and will be marketed to investors from May 15 2013 in London, Paris, and Germany, the lead said on Monday.

The issue will make some inroads into its deficit tally, which reached EUR2.39bn for 2012 and 2013, according to its Q1 2013 results announced last Friday. It aims to recover these amounts over the next four years.

It has EUR973m of 2012 tariff receivables to be collected in 2013-2016 in four equal annual payments at a rate of 6.32%, and EUR1.421bn of 2013 receivables to be collected in 2013-2017 (EUR1.275bn in debt by the end of the year), at an interest rate of around 5.85%.

This deal relates to the 2012 shortfall, as well as some adjustments from 2010 and 2011.

EDP said in its Q1 2013 results that the 2013 deficit was “under control”, and that the “financial sustainability of Portuguese electricity system is not at risk”.

It reached an agreement with the government for a gradual recovery of the receivables until around 2020, rather than attempting to force a solution through in a shorter period of time, and this deal could lay down a marker for it aiming to achieve its goal “to fully compensate (the) 2013 increase of regulatory receivables in Portugal with securitisation deals.”

EDP has already carried out two deals this year, split EUR141m at the end of April and EUR150m earlier this month, which went towards financing the 2012 shortfall.

There is no government guarantee factored into the transaction. The credit rights are adjusted dynamically to make sure the distribution grid operator is made whole, and designed to be sufficient to repay the securities, according to DBRS.

FAMILIAR CONCEPTS

Having issued two deals in 2009 from the EnergyOn programme, EDP is no stranger to the methods of tariff deficit securitisation.

The EUR1.253bn No.1 transaction securitised the 2007 and 2008 tariff deficits, closing in March, and was followed by the EUR440.6m No.2 deal in December 2009 that financed the 2009 shortfall.

DBRS downgraded the two issues as recently as May 8, citing changes to its methodology for the sector. One amendment was limiting the rating uplift above the sovereign to two notches. The agency current rates Portugal’s long-term debt BBB low, and so Volta Electricity’s senior notes are at BBB high.

Tariff deficit securitisation is more commonly associated with Spain’s EUR22bn FADE programme. The government took the step of formalising the process in 2010 with a guarantee scheme, which shifted it to more of an agency-style programme than pure securitisation.

Before that, however, transactions were carried out in the private sector. In some cases, banks or other entities acquired the payment rights to the deficit payments and then securitised them.

These deals were not guaranteed by the government outright, but had implicit backing through an entitlement to payment from Comision Nacional de Energia (CNE).

Non-FADE securitisation programmes include Alectra Finance, Bliksem Funding, Delta Spark and Rayo Finance.

Alectra Finance, Bliksem and the Rayo deals securitised the 2005 deficit, while Delta Spark was linked to the 2007 and Q1 2008 shortfalls.

Moody’s and Fitch both downgraded the programmes in March and April respectively, concerned about uncertainty of the outcome of energy reforms. (Reporting by Anil Mayre, editing by Julian Baker)