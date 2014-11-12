FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Portugal retailer Sonae's 9-month sales, operating profit rise
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 12, 2014 / 5:16 PM / 3 years ago

Portugal retailer Sonae's 9-month sales, operating profit rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LISBON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Portugal’s largest retailer, Sonae, posted on Wednesday a 6 percent rise in nine-month operating income as sales rose in all business segments from food to electronics despite tough price competition.

Net profit reached 95 million euros, exceeding an average forecast of 91 million in a Reuters survey. The net profit is not comparable with 283 million euros posted by Sonae a year ago as it then had a big one-off gain from a merger between Optimus, the telecom unit of its subsidiary Sonaecom, and ZON.

The company said that discounting one-off impacts, net profit increased 48 percent.

Operating income, or earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), rose 6 percent to 162 million euros. Underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) edged up 0.7 percent to 259 million euros, in line with expectations.

Sonae, which operates Continente hypermarkets, consumer electronics stores Worten and SportZone outlets of sporting goods, among other brands, said its sales climbed 4 percent to 3.61 billion euros, largely in line with market expectations.

The conglomerate also operates and manages shopping centres in various countries via its subsidiary Sonae Sierra, which earlier posted a steep rise in net profit to 60 million euros from just 5 million a year ago. (Reporting By Andrei Khalip, editing by Axel Bugge)

