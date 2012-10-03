FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Portugal main union calls general strike on Nov. 14
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 3, 2012 / 5:15 PM / in 5 years

Portugal main union calls general strike on Nov. 14

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Portugal’s biggest umbrella union, the CGTP, said on Wednesday it will stage a general strike on Nov. 14 to protest against a new batch of tax hikes announced by the government a few hours earlier.

The centre-right government announced the new tax hikes to meet fiscal goals imposed on the recession-hit country under a 78-billion-euro EU/IMF bailout.

“This is an authentic programme of aggression against the workers and the people ... The consequences for the workers and their families are brutal -- general impoverishment, drastic worsening of living conditions and life expectancy,” CGTP said in a statement.

Previous strikes by the country’s top unions over the past two years have had little impact, but strife has intensified lately in protest against a planned social security tax hike, which the government had to abandon after mass rallies.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.