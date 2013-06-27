FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Portuguese go on general strike, halt public transport
June 27, 2013 / 7:46 AM / in 4 years

Portuguese go on general strike, halt public transport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, June 27 (Reuters) - Public transport in Portugal came to a virtual standstill on Thursday as the two main unions mounted a one-day strike against austerity measures which have resulted in record unemployment and the worst economic slump since the 1970s.

Unions hope the fourth general strike in two years will pressure the government to boost growth and ease the relentless belt-tightening which led to the sharpest tax hikes in living memory this year.

Trains were not running, metro and ferry services stopped in Lisbon, and many bus routes were suspended, forcing those who chose to go to work take longer, alternative routes that were served by fewer buses than usual.

State-owned airline TAP has warned of possible disruption but not cancelled any flights.

