Three day Galp strike hits Portugal ports, refineries

LISBON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Workers at Portuguese oil company Galp started a three-day strike on Monday that affected some of its crude refining operations, but the company said fuel supplies continued to flow normally.

The strike against labour reforms began at Portugal’s two refineries, sea terminals and a gas pipeline. Separately, sea traffic controllers and staff at ports across Portugal went on a 48-hour strike, affecting new ship dockings.

“Some units are halted, others keep working, but supplies of oil products are proceeding normally,” a company spokesman said, denying union claims that the refineries had ground to a halt.

The larger Sines refinery near Lisbon processes 220,000 barrels per day and Matosinhos in Porto refines 110,000 bpd, mostly for the domestic needs.

Rolling labour action in Portuguese ports will continue this week after the controllers’ strike when stevedores will stop work on Wednesday, to be followed by port administration workers who will walk out on Friday.

The government has made it easier for companies to fire and hire workers and harder for unions to negotiate pay increases while it hiked taxes for workers to meet tough fiscal gaols under the terms of a 78-billion euro EU/IMF bailout.

Despite the strike, Galp shares were practically flat on Monday at 13.1 euros, outperforming the broader market in Lisbon, down 1 percent. (Reporting By Filipa Cunha Lima, writing by Andrei Khalip, editing by William Hardy)