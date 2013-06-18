FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Portugal in talks with Santander on risky swap deals
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 18, 2013 / 12:03 PM / 4 years ago

Portugal in talks with Santander on risky swap deals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, June 18 (Reuters) - Portugal is in talks with a unit of Spain’s Santander to cut potential losses from high-risk derivatives contracts sold to Portuguese state firms and settle a row that involved mutual threats of legal action, a finance ministry spokeswoman said.

Lisbon has already renegotiated the costly interest rate hedging contracts sold by other banks, cutting potential liabilities by about a half to some 1.5 billion euros, the spokeswoman said.

Santander-Totta is the only remaining bank that has not yet accepted an agreement in the dispute.

Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Andrei Khalip

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.