Several interested in Portugal airline TAP sale - CEO
April 17, 2012 / 12:40 PM / 5 years ago

Several interested in Portugal airline TAP sale - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, April 17 (Reuters) - Several international operators have expressed interest in the privatisation of Portuguese airline TAP, chief executive Fernando Pinto said on Tuesday.

“I cannot give names but what I can say is that the privatisation is generating great interest,” Pinto told journalists.

Portugal’s government has promised to privatise TAP, possibly this year, under the terms of a 78-billion-euro EU/IMF bailout.

International Airlines Group (IAG), formed by the merger of British Airways and Iberia, said in October it would look at TAP when the Portuguese government starts the formal sale process, its Brazilian routes being of particular interest to IAG. [ID:nL5E7L72A (Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Axel Bugge)

