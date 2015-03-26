UPDATE 1-Portuguese airline TAP swings to loss ahead of privatisation

(Adds detail, background)

LISBON, March 26 (Reuters) - Portugal’s flag carrier TAP swung to a 2014 loss of 46 million euros ($50 million), after a profit the previous year, due to delays with the delivery of new aircraft and strikes against the planned privatisation of the state-owned airline.

Still, TAP said in a statement passenger numbers rose nearly 7 percent to 11.4 million. Plane occupancy rate also rose to 80.6 percent from 79.5 percent a year earlier.

Various strikes at TAP, called against the privatisation because of fears it will lead to job losses, along with operating problems with its fleet and other factors cost the airline 108 million euros.

In January, after talks with the unions and threats of more crippling strikes, the government said any buyer or buyers of TAP would be barred from laying off workers en masse as long as the state remains a shareholder. [ID:nL6N0UU3C9}

The government plans to sell its 66 percent controlling stake in TAP, but will retain a 34 percent holding that could be sold two years after the privatisation.

TAP has debts of some 1 billion euros and the cash-strapped state is banned from injecting capital into the company under European Union rules. TAP’s sale is unlikely to bring much cash to the government, but would rid it of the airline’s debts. ($1 = 0.9160 euros) (Reporting by Andrei Khalip; Editing by David Holmes)